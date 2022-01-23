STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jaideep Sahni to create web series for YRF

The Railway Men, which is the banner’s first and is about the heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, is under production.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jaideep Sahni

Screenwriter Jaideep Sahni

Writer Jaideep Sahni (Chak De! India, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year) will be an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films’ newly-floated OTT venture. The Railway Men, which is the banner’s first and is about the heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, is under production.

Jaideep will write and create YRF Entertainment’s second digital series. A source informs, “Aditya Chopra wants to create the best of the best shows for global audiences to relish... Jaideep has always wowed everyone with his scripts and this development signifies that we can expect some of the best content coming out of YRF in the digital space.” Jaideep last wrote Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) for YRF. “Jaideep will create a genre of his own in the Hindi content space with his first project for YRF Entertainment that is set to roll early next year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaideep Sahni YRF Entertainment YRF webseries Yash Raj Films
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp