Jaideep Sahni to create web series for YRF

Writer Jaideep Sahni (Chak De! India, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year) will be an exclusive creator for YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films’ newly-floated OTT venture. The Railway Men, which is the banner’s first and is about the heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, is under production.

Jaideep will write and create YRF Entertainment’s second digital series. A source informs, “Aditya Chopra wants to create the best of the best shows for global audiences to relish... Jaideep has always wowed everyone with his scripts and this development signifies that we can expect some of the best content coming out of YRF in the digital space.” Jaideep last wrote Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) for YRF. “Jaideep will create a genre of his own in the Hindi content space with his first project for YRF Entertainment that is set to roll early next year.”