Delhi Minister inspects upgradation of underground reservoir

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain near the Pahari Dhiraj Underground Reservoir project site

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain near the Pahari Dhiraj Underground Reservoir project site (Photo | Twitter, @ImranHussaain)

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain along with officers of Delhi Jal Board on Saturday visited the Pahari Dhiraj Underground Reservoir (UGR) project site to inspect the progress its upgradation in Quresh Nagar ward.

The renovation of the underground reservoir is being carried out with the aim to keep pace with growing water needs of the Nagar and ensure proper equitable water distribution.

Imran Hussain informed that the proposal for upgradation was formulated following residents’ demand as well as to rationalise the water distribution system in the area. The massive renovation of this UGR is being carried out with an estimated cost of Rs 27 lakh. 

The upgraded UGR contains two tanks with storage capacity of 16 lakh gallons. On renovation, around 30,000 residents of Quresh Nagar and adjoining places will benefit from equitable water distribution clubbed with increased water pressure. 

During the visit, the minister also directed Delhi Jal Board officers to repair or replace damaged water pipelines to ensure an uninterrupted supply of potable water in the.

