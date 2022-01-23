STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Over 250 forgotten tales of bravery in micro-level repository

The repository is an attempt to discover and document people, events, and places linked to the freedom struggle at the micro-level, according to the Union Culture Ministry.

Published: 23rd January 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav poster

Representational Image

NEW DELHI:  What price did a 12-year-old boy — Tileswari Barua — from the nondescript Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur of Assam pay for the freedom of the country is not known to many, especially to those not from the state.

Barua was part of a group of freedom fighters — mrityu vahini — a kind of suicide squad, which tried to unfurl the Tricolour at a police station on September 20, 1942. Fifteen people were killed in police firing. Barua was one among them.

Similarly, contributions of Dr. Satytyanarayan Vashist, a dentist from Gurugram,  Ranjit Sitaram Pandit, a scholar and barrister from Rajkot, and Keshwa Prasad of Gaya, in the Independence movement are not well-known either.

Vashisht was jailed for participating in the Quit India Movement. Prasad was involved in the Civil Disobedience Movement and arrested in connection with an arms seizure incident. Pandit is another of those nearly-forgotten individuals who devoted their lives to the freedom movement.

About 260 such stories related to individuals, incidents, places and organisations are available on Digital District Repository, created under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The repository is an attempt to discover and document people, events, and places linked to the freedom struggle at the micro-level. The culture ministry asked district collectors in all states for details of freedom fighters and heritage sites or places related to the freedom struggle, which find no mention in history books.

“The ministry is receiving responses from all over. Many inspiring stories have been uploaded. Information and details received are examined and added to the repository,” said an official of the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mrityu Vahini Indian Freedom Struggle Forgotten tales of Freedom Struggle
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp