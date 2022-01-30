Congress and Akali Dal leaders among four join ruling AAP

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sunder Singh, advocate Raj Balwan Singh Solanki, social worker Ranjit Kaur, Akali Dal leader Gagandeep Singh Chiasi joined AAP on Saturday.

Sundar Singh has been serving the public for the past 19 years as a Congress member. He was a member of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s campaign committee. He has also served in the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media Committee.

He has been the president of Shri Kantheshwar Mahadev Temple since 2010. He was the vice-president of the Congress Committee district Paharganj from 2012 to 2017. He served as the General Secretary of the Youth Congress Delhi Pradesh from 2006 to 2008.

Ranjit Kaur is the President of the women’s wing of Akali Dal. She is the chairperson of Ramgarhia Co-operative Bank. She serves in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee. She has occupied a number of key positions. She has been a social worker for many years.

Chiasi was elected as the President of Delhi Youth Wing of Shiromani Akali Dal in 2020. He was elected as the president of the Akali Dal Student Union in 2015. From 2014 to 2015, he served as the President of Guru Gobind Singh College (DU).

Raj Balwan Singh belongs to Palam ward. He is currently an advocate in the Supreme Court. He is the Delhi Chairman of the World Human Rights Commission. He was the president of the Vidyarthi Morcha in 1990. He was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Unauthorised Colony Cell in 2008.