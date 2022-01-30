Covid: Stay cautious and vigilant, Health Minister advises eastern states

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The pandemic is not over, and there is need to be vigilant against any surge in Covid-19, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a high-level meeting with five eastern states on Saturday.

The health minister, who has been virtually interacting with different states and taking stock of Covid preparedness and vaccination programme, on Saturday spoke to health ministers and senior officials of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

He cautioned that even as active cases and positivity rate in most states have shown a declining trend in the last two weeks, there is need to be vigilant. He asked them to analyse the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, patients in hospitals, on ventilators and oxygen support.

Highlighting that vaccination is a critical tool for pandemic management, he advised them to accelerate vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the 15-17 age group and those whose second dose is due.

Health ministers of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar were present at the virtual meet. The states also shared the work they have been doing. The Jharkhand health minister said they have been collecting data of migrant workers for vaccination. Chhattisgarh shared an analysis of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people who tested positive. Bihar highlighted its initiative of doorstep delivery of medicines to patients in home isolation through Speed Post.