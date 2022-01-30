STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan sacks state school board chairman in paper leak case

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Gehlot late Friday.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR:  The Ashok Gehlot government on Saturday sacked the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education D P Jarauli and suspended Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa in connection with the paper leak during the teachers’ recruitment exam (REET) in September.

The state government has also decided to introduce a bill in the upcoming budget session of the assembly with strict provisions to check paper leaks and cheating in exams. Besides, the government has set up a committee under the chairmanship of a retired high court judge to examine how to check irregularities in future competitive examinations in the state. It will suggest what reforms are needed in the system to prevent paper leaks in future.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Gehlot late Friday. The state government had been under intense pressure to take action in the matter of paper leak in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers in which over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for more than 30,000 posts. Opposition BJP has been pressing for a CBI inquiry in the matter.

At the meeting, it was also decided that any employee involved in the paper leak case would be immediately suspended. “The state government will take the strictest action against every person found guilty of malpractices, lapses and dereliction of duty in the examination,” Gehlot said in a statement on Saturday.

After his dismissal, Jarauli claimed that the paper leak could not be possible without political patronage. 
“The paper leak case is a political conspiracy. The paper is the responsibility of the District Examination Steering Committee. My duty was only to deliver the paper. I do not know anything beyond that. I have been a teacher, have conducted many exams but whatever happened is in front of everyone.” Jarauli also said that he would fully cooperate in the investigation. “I will never run away,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan paper leak REET Teachers exam CM Gehlot Rajasthan Board
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp