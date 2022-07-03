STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A ‘new India’ of economic power is emerging: BJP

"PM Modi’s wise policies have led the country to emerge as a robust economy in the last eight years," said HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: On the first day of the two-day National Executive Committee meeting in poll-bound Telangana, the BJP on Saturday resolved to build a “new India as the centre of skills, employment and development.” The ‘Economic and Welfare Resolution’ noted that the process has begun to provide 10 lakh jobs in various government sectors.

“As the nation has continued its growth trajectory of up to 8.7% at a time when economies across the world have plummeted, the Modi government has taken a resolve to spend over `5 lakh crore for development, including creation of around 10 lakh jobs,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, HRD Minister.

He said PM Modi’s wise policies have led the country to emerge as a robust economy in the last eight years. Besides, the government plans to achieve self-reliance in every field of development. “The government has done well in accelerating development in aspirational districts,” Pradhan said.

