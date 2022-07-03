STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amarinder as NDA’s Veep candidate? 

He was discharged from hospital after undergoing spinal surgery on June 27.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo| PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh may be the NDA candidate for the post of Vice-President. He is currently in London recuperating from a surgery and is expected to fly back to India next week. He was discharged from hospital after undergoing spinal surgery on June 27.

Sources close to the former Patiala royal family scion said he has been in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah spoke to him about three days back for about half-an-hour and the PM, too, spoke to him on phone and wished him speedy recovery. He has also been in touch with other top leaders of the saffron party.

The sources said NDA is likely to announce a leader from a minority community as its vice-presidential candidate and the chances of Amarinder getting the nomination are high. “The Punjab Lok Congress, which Amarinder formed before the Punjab Assembly polls after he left the Congress, is likely to be merged with the BJP after he returns and his name as NDA candidate may be announced. He has been promised a plum position,” said a close confident of the two-time CM.

