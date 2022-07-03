BJP wins because of Congress leaders’ remarks: Amit Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: On the last day of his three-day visit to Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress, accusing the previous government of doing injustice to the state. Criticising the grand old party for always playing dirty politics over any development work in Gujarat, Shah said it was because of the Congress leaders’ irresponsible statements and behaviour that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins.

Shah on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 33.29 crore to be carried out jointly by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway.While addressing a gathering at Chandlodiya locality of Ahmedabad, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is spending six times more money annually on the railway network in Gujarat as compared to the UPA government.

“The UPA government in Delhi used to spend Rs 590 crore every year on the railway network in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased this to Rs 3,960 crore between 2014 and 2022,” Shah said.“The Congress leaders are talking differently today. I have to tell them that at least once they should look at the growth figures of BJP government. They don’t look at the data and keep blaming whichever way they like, and because of their baseless statements, BJP wins,” he added.