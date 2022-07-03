STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP wins because of Congress leaders’ remarks: Amit Shah

On the last day of his three-day visit to Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress, accusing the previous government of doing injustice to the state.

Published: 03rd July 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah (Photo| Parveen Negi)

AHMEDABAD: On the last day of his three-day visit to Gujarat, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress, accusing the previous government of doing injustice to the state. Criticising the grand old party for always playing dirty politics over any development work in Gujarat, Shah said it was because of the Congress leaders’ irresponsible statements and behaviour that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins.

Shah on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 33.29 crore to be carried out jointly by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Western Railway.While addressing a gathering at Chandlodiya locality of Ahmedabad, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is spending six times more money annually on the railway network in Gujarat as compared to the UPA government.

“The UPA government in Delhi used to spend Rs 590 crore every year on the railway network in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased this to Rs 3,960 crore between 2014 and 2022,” Shah said.“The Congress leaders are talking differently today. I have to tell them that at least once they should look at the growth figures of BJP government. They don’t look at the data and keep blaming whichever way they like, and because of their baseless statements, BJP wins,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah Narendra Modi Gujarat Home Minister
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp