STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Enjoy Dum Biryani, Irani Tea: KTR to BJP leaders

KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states.

Published: 03rd July 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Poking fun at the delegates who descended here to attend the BJP’s National Executive meet, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao has asked them to enjoy world famous Hyderabadi Dum  Biryani and Irani tea during their stay.

The BJP’s NEC began on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other bigwigs attending the two-day conclave.  “Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad.To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don’t forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai,” Rama Rao tweeted last night.      

Posting pictures of some of the flagship iconic initiatives of the state government such as T-Hub 2.0, Kaleshwaram Project, Police Command Control building and Yadadri Temple, he also suggested the leaders to visit those places, take notes and try to implement them in their respective  states.

In press release on Friday, KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said Prime Minister Modi should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled states which are being troubled by double engine.

“Learn from Telangana. ‘Aao-Dhekho-Seekho,” he told Modi. Meanwhile, most parts of the city were swamped with cutouts, colourful posters and banners put up by both BJP and TRS highlighting their respective agendas. BJP in its campaign highlighted Modi and its NEC while the regional party accentuated the TRS government’s achievements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP National Executive meet KT Rama Rao Hyderabadi Dum  Biryani Irani tea
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp