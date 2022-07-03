STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fight to continue even after presidential polls: Yashwant Sinha

Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the PM never believed in “consensus” but only “confrontation.

Published: 03rd July 2022 02:04 AM

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Stating that the presidential elections are being held under “extraordinary circumstances”, the opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said the fight will continue even after the polls. Speaking at a meeting organised by the TRS party in support of his candidature, Sinha said the election is not a fight between two individuals but a battle of ideologies.

Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the PM never believed in “consensus” but only “confrontation.”He said he tried to reach out to Modi over phone after filing his nomination as presidential candidate. However, Sinha said he was informed that the PM was not available and till now there was no response for the call.

He said when he was Finance Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet, he never imagined that the Enforcement Directorate could be used against rivals.Thanking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the support, Sinha said the country needs leaders like Rao.

Attacking Modi, Rao said everyday there is gross misuse of constitutional bodies in this country to harass the opponents of the NDA government.  The southern satrap alleged that not even a single poll promise of the BJP was fulfilled.

Comments

