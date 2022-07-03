Government to plant 35 lakh saplings this year, says Rai
NEW DELHI: The government is aiming to plant 35 lakh saplings in the city in 2022 to fight pollution more effectively, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday. The minister said seven lakh plants will also be distributed to the people in Delhi free of cost. “We are taking multiple measures to further improve Delhi’s green cover. We aim to plant 35 lakh saplings in Delhi via different agencies this year,” he said.
The government will also launch a 15-day plantation drive ‘Van Mahotsav’ from July 11, he said. “The government has been working relentlessly to improve the environment of the city. The steps that we have taken to combat pollution have set an example for the entire country,” Rai said.
He said contact numbers of 14 nurseries in various parts of Delhi will be made available to people for distribution of seven lakh saplings and that 13 immunity booster medicinal plants will be available in these nurseries.“In 2013, the green area in Delhi was 20 per cent, it has increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021,” he said and added the Delhi cabinet has also decided to promote urban farming so that people can grow vegetables within the premises of their residences.
