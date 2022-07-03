STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

JNU canteen owners raise issue over hefty bills

A canteen owner said that the Campus Development Committee (CDC) told them to pay only canteen rent and water bill.

Published: 03rd July 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: In a latest development regarding the notice being served to the canteen and dhaba owners of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the aggrieved owners have submitted an application to the administration, raising their concerns about the payment of bills.

A canteen owner said that the Campus Development Committee (CDC) told them to pay only canteen rent and water bill. He added, “Since there is no electricity meter, the officials told us to pay the bill only after the meter being installed”.  He has been working in the canteen for the last eight years and his family members are depended on his income.

Another canteen owner said, “I gave an application stating that I will pay the amount in instalments and the administration needs to reduce the bill amount”. He added that the reason for getting hefty amount is because GST has been added to the amount whereas the administration told them that they won’t have to pay the same.

Kanchan Pandey, 22-year-old PhD student, said that they were in a state of shock when they got to know that many canteen owners have got a bill amounting as much as `20 lakhs. She said, “The canteen has become a part of our campus life and we get food at a very affordable price.”According to Aishe Ghose, President, JNU Students’ Union, “The plan of the administration is to give the spaces to big companies such as Nescafe and those companies won’t regulate prices.” She added that the union has raised concern about the issue to the administration. Ghose also said that a few years back too, the canteen owners had got similar notice but later got a stay order on them.

Rohit Kumar, ABVP JNU President, said that canteens have been an integral part of JNU culture and on humanitarian grounds the amount should be waived off to solve the matter amicably. He also claimed that Aishe Ghose’s version of setting up of Nescafe Company in JNU campus is incorrect. The JNU administration was not available for comment on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNU Canteen Bills CDC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp