L-G flags flaw in drainage system of Delhi city

NEW DELHI: Noting that Minto Bridge is among the worst waterlogging sites in Delhi, Lt Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday flagged technical flaws in the drainage system and warned of strict action against engineers concerned in case the issue recurs, an official statement said.

He inspected Delhi’s chronic waterlogging sites — Indraprastha/WHO stretch, Railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge and instructed officials to make the water drainage system fool-proof.

Reviewing long-term solutions that were placed at each of these sites to prevent waterlogging, Saxena said any negligence will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the erring officials. Saxena appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur but ‘expressed displeasure’ at the water drainage system developed at Minto Bridge which is among the worst waterlogging sites in the city.