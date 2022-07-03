STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

L-G flags flaw in drainage system of Delhi city

Reviewing long-term solutions that were placed at each of these sites to prevent waterlogging, Saxena said any negligence will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the erring officials

Published: 03rd July 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

NEW DELHI: Noting that Minto Bridge is among the worst waterlogging sites in Delhi, Lt Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Saturday flagged technical flaws in the drainage system and warned of strict action against engineers concerned in case the issue recurs, an official statement said.

He inspected Delhi’s chronic waterlogging sites — Indraprastha/WHO stretch, Railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge and instructed officials to make the water drainage system fool-proof.
Reviewing long-term solutions that were placed at each of these sites to prevent waterlogging, Saxena said any negligence will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against the erring officials. Saxena appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur but ‘expressed displeasure’ at the water drainage system developed at Minto Bridge which is among the worst waterlogging sites in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drainage system V K Saxena Waterlogging
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp