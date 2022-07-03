PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction from Centre to constitute welfare board for home nurses, domestic workers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Office of Labour Commissioner of Delhi to consider constituting a welfare board for home nurses and domestic workers.

The petition, filed by NGO Distress Management Collective, said it was compelled to approach the high court on account of the ‘precarious scenario’ and the manner in which this vulnerable class of women were being exploited.

There is a dire need to constitute a welfare board for them at the pan-India level, it said. The petitioner stated that the pandemic brought to the fore the concerns of home nurses, and it has come across numerous grievances of home nurses and domestic workers who faced exploitation at the hands of placement agencies and employers. The plea concerns violation of Article 21, which includes the right to a safe working environment for women who hail from poor backgrounds, it said.