STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction from Centre to constitute welfare board for home nurses, domestic workers

There is a dire need to constitute a welfare board for them at the pan-India level, it said.

Published: 03rd July 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Office of Labour Commissioner of Delhi to consider constituting a welfare board for home nurses and domestic workers.

The petition, filed by NGO Distress Management Collective, said it was compelled to approach the high court on account of the ‘precarious scenario’ and the manner in which this vulnerable class of women were being exploited.

There is a dire need to constitute a welfare board for them at the pan-India level, it said. The petitioner stated that the pandemic brought to the fore the concerns of home nurses, and it has come across numerous grievances of home nurses and domestic workers who faced exploitation at the hands of placement agencies and employers.  The plea concerns violation of Article 21, which includes the right to a safe working environment for women who hail from poor backgrounds, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Labour Commissioner of Delhi Welfare board NGO
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp