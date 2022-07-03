STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SIT blames Dera Sacha Sauda for Bargari sacrilege

The 467-page report was handed over by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the Sikh leaders who have been pursuing this case.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Seven years after the Bargari sacrilege incidents, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police, in its final report made public on Saturday, has blamed Dera Sacha Sauda and its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as the main conspirator. The SIT has also rebutted the closure report given by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case.

The 467-page report was handed over by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the Sikh leaders who have been pursuing this case. Inspector-General of Police (Ludhiana Range) SPS Parmar, who headed the SIT, said, “Our domain was limited only to investigation of three sacrilege cases and not the firing cases of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, which are being investigated by other SITs. There are more than a dozen accused in these three sacrilege cases and all have been arrested expect the three proclaimed officers.’’
 

