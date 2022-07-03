STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will challenge Uddhav’s letter: Rebels

MUMBAI: The letter from Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, removing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of ‘Shiv Sena leader’ would be challenged before an appropriate forum, the spokesperson of the rebel Sena group, MLA Deepak Kesarkar, said on Saturday.

“This letter is an insult to the people of Maharashtra,” Kesarkar said. “Shinde remains our group leader in the House and his dignity should be maintained. We had said that we will not respond to any statement made by Uddhav Thackeray. But as far as this letter is concerned, we will have to respond,” he added.Thackeray had issued a letter on June 30, stating the removal of Shinde from the post of ‘Shiv Sena leader’ because of his “anti-party activities”.

Emphasising that Shinde has been elected as the leader by the rebel MLAs, Kesarkar said nobody can snatch that position from him. He also expressed happiness over former CM Devendra Fadnavis joining the Cabinet. “The projects which had started during his tenure in 2014-19 would be completed now,” he told the media. 

Asked about the expansion of the Shinde cabinet, he said the decision would be taken after the floor test, which is due to be held on Monday. “Shinde and Fadnavis will consult top BJP leaders in Delhi to take the decision,” he added. 

