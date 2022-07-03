STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zubair in 14-day judicial custody, to face ED probe 

The federal financial investigating agency has asked the Delhi Police to hand over the FIR, remand papers and account-related information of the Zubair’s website.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being brought by the Delhi Police to Bengaluru, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a money laundering case against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair after Delhi Police found he received donations from Pakistan and Syria. The federal financial investigating agency has asked the Delhi Police to hand over the FIR, remand papers and account-related information of the Zubair’s website.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court dismissed Zubair’s bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against him and observing that the matter is at the initial stage of investigation. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria pronounced the judgment after the open court reconvened late in the evening. Zubair was arrested on June 27 for a 2018 “objectionable tweet” .

Faux pas on bail plea
Delhi Police had egg on its face after a senior official told media that Zubair’s bail application was rejected and he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody even before the order was pronounced. “It is extremely scandalous and it speaks of the status of rule of law in our country today. That even before the judicial magistrate has sat and pronounced the order, the police have leaked the order to the media,” said Soutik Banerjee, Zubair’s lawyer. DCP KPS Malhotra later admitted his mistake saying he spoke to the probe officer and “misheard” the message.

