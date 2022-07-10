BJP national frontal organisations to meet in Patna, Nadda to attend

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Giving special focus to Bihar once again, the BJP will hold a meeting of its frontal organisations here on July 31. BJP national president JP Nadda will also participate in the event, along with chairpersons and general secretaries of the frontal organisations of all states and other important office bearers.

There are seven frontal organisations of the BJP across the country — Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, Yuva Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

Before the conclave, BJP will also organise a 3-day training camp in Gaya from July 14, in which over 300 participants, including senior leaders, district party presidents and in-charges, will be present. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Saturday that regular training is an integral part of the party’s policy. A meeting was also held at the state BJP headquarters to formulate plans for the successful arrangement of these programmes. The meeting was attended by Jaiswal, general secretary (organisation) Bhikubhai Dalsaniya and regional general secretary (organisation) Nagendra.

In April, BJP had celebrated freedom fighter Kunwar Singh’s Vijayotsava at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district in a big way, an initiative seen as the party’s move towards promoting its politics of nationalism and Hindutva ahead of the 2024 polls.

The national executive meeting of BJP’s frontal organisations is being held in Bihar at a time when the ties between BJP and its main ally JD-U have got strained following differences on issues like caste census and population control policy.