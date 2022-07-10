STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP national frontal organisations to meet in Patna, Nadda to attend

Before the conclave, BJP will also organise a 3-day training camp in Gaya from July 14, in which over 300 participants, including senior leaders, district party presidents and in-charges, will be pres

Published: 10th July 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA:  Giving special focus to Bihar once again, the BJP will hold a meeting of its frontal organisations here on July 31. BJP national president JP Nadda will also participate in the event, along with chairpersons and general secretaries of the frontal organisations of all states and other important office bearers.
There are seven frontal organisations of the BJP across the country — Kisan Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, Yuva Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

Before the conclave, BJP will also organise a 3-day training camp in Gaya from July 14, in which over 300 participants, including senior leaders, district party presidents and in-charges, will be present. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said on Saturday that regular training is an integral part of the party’s policy.  A meeting was also held at the state BJP headquarters to formulate plans for the successful arrangement of these programmes. The meeting was attended by Jaiswal, general secretary (organisation) Bhikubhai Dalsaniya and regional general secretary (organisation) Nagendra.

In April, BJP had celebrated freedom fighter Kunwar Singh’s Vijayotsava at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district in a big way, an initiative seen as the party’s move towards promoting its politics of nationalism and Hindutva ahead of the 2024 polls.

The national executive meeting of BJP’s frontal organisations is being held in Bihar at a time when the ties between BJP and its main ally JD-U have got strained following differences on issues like caste census and population control policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar BJP Meeting JP Nadda Kisan Morcha Minority Morcha OBC Morcha Mahila Morcha Yuva Morcha
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp