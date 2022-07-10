Drones, radars and choppers being used for rescue of Amarnath pilgrims

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Rescue operation continued on a war-footing a day after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine that led to flash floods, snuffing out 16 lives on Friday. Through-wall radars, which detect human activity and heat signature after a particular depth, are being used to search for the 40 missing persons, believed to be trapped under the debris.

Drones and helicopters have also been pressed into service. Mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed to look for survivors. NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police, Army, CRPF, BSF and ITBP are involved in the rescue work and clearing the debris.

The flash floods washed away 25 tents and 3 community kitchens. A survivor said many pilgrims, tentwalas and pony walas were washed away. “I still get the shivers as I saw everything with my eyes. I travelled 16 km on foot from Baltal. The road is in bad shape,” he said.

A security official said people involved in rescue work are using only hand tools. “It is not possible to use heavy machinery as people are believed to be trapped. You can’t use heavy machinery when there are bodies in the debris.”