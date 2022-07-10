For humans to survive, they should protect environment: Ex-ISRO chief

Express News Service By

MYSURU: Former ISRO director AS Kiran Kumar has said that if humans have to survive then everyone must make an effort to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.He was speaking after inaugurating the Science Expo-2022 organised by Sadvidya Semi-Residential Pre-University College and Mysuru Science Foundation here on Saturday. Kumar said that the development must not cause permanent damage to the planet.

“Human population is predicted to reach 9 billion in a few years. We have to think of producing enough food and energy. We are facing climate change using plastics and fertilizers excessively. In the name of development, we are creating new problems and for the problems we have to find new solutions. So everyone must know the problems and work to protect the environment,” he said.

Stating that every individual is born with a scientist hidden inside him, Kumar said that only when the individual connects himself to the surroundings can he or she bring the scientific character out.

“The curiosity in the individual and the nature to ask questions to gain knowledge has to be protected throughout life to achieve success. The panchendriyas or five senses need to be stimulated for success. Like the athlete concentrating on improvement of physical fitness and concentrating only on winning the race, individuals who want to excel in their fields must gain knowledge in their respective fields. There should be focus and effort to achieve success,” he said.

“Through the invention of satellites, cyclones and super cyclones can be predicted, preventing death and damage. Satellites also help in knowing climate change and to communicate. Humans try to understand the surroundings in two ways, one the scientific way by inventing tools and secondly through knowing who he or she is and why he or she had come to Earth and what is his or her role,” he said. Later, he released the book ‘Vismaya Vishwa’ penned by foundation president C Krishnegowda.