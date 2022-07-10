Gujarat benefits more due to double engine government, says state BJP president

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat benefits more due to the double engine government, BJP president CR Patil said at the executive meeting of the party’s state unit held at Surat on Saturday. The meeting was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Patil.

Addressing the gathering, Patil said, “Gujarat’s people love Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the last big five meetings of the PM, around 15 lakh people took part. Under his leadership, Gujarat has always been at the forefront of development work. The state has benefited more due to the double-engine government. Farmers are getting good prices. After 500 years, the flag has been hoisted at the Pavagadh temple.”

Patil also briefed the executive members on various works done by the Gujarat BJP in the last few months, including the launch of the membership campaign, organisational activism, and nutrition campaign. Leaders were advised to pay special attention to tribal areas. Union Cabinet Minister for Fisheries, Purusottam Rupala, said, “BJP has deputed an in-charge for each Assembly seat, who has been asked to stay for two days in the tribal areas, to understand the needs and expectations of the community from the party.”

According to a BJP source, “The main agenda of the executive is to reach every door because the party sees a threat from the AAP in Assembly election. Congress is very weak organisationally as it has not been in power for years. The BJP is trying to take full advantage of this in the next Assembly polls.”