STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Gujarat benefits more due to double engine government, says state BJP president

According to a BJP source, “The main agenda of the executive is to reach every door because the party sees a threat from the AAP in Assembly election."

Published: 10th July 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil

Newly-appointed Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil (File photo| ANI)

 AHMEDABAD: Gujarat benefits more due to the double engine government, BJP president CR Patil said at the executive meeting of the party’s state unit held at Surat on Saturday. The meeting was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Patil.

Addressing the gathering,  Patil said, “Gujarat’s people love Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the last big five meetings of the PM, around 15 lakh people took part. Under his leadership,  Gujarat has always been at the forefront of development work. The state has benefited more due to the double-engine government. Farmers are getting good prices. After 500 years, the flag has been hoisted at the Pavagadh temple.”

Patil also briefed the executive members on various works done by the Gujarat BJP in the last few months, including the launch of the membership campaign, organisational activism, and nutrition campaign. Leaders were advised to pay special attention to tribal areas. Union Cabinet Minister for Fisheries, Purusottam Rupala, said, “BJP has deputed an in-charge for each Assembly seat, who has been asked to stay for two days in the tribal areas, to understand the needs and expectations of the community from the party.”

According to a BJP source, “The main agenda of the executive is to reach every door because the party sees a threat from the AAP in Assembly election. Congress is very weak organisationally as it has not been in power for years. The BJP is trying to take full advantage of this in the next Assembly polls.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat BJP Narendra Modi Development AAP Assembly Elections Congress
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp