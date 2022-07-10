Haryana to get new Assembly building in Chandigarh

harpreet bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced land for an additional assembly building of Haryana in Chandigarh, inviting objections from Punjab that claims the UT is a part of the state as per the state reorganization Act 1966. Shah was chairing the 30th meeting of the Northern Zone Council meeting at Jaipur. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the Home Minister and conveyed the latter’s decision on Twitter. He said a new delimitation was due in 2026, which will form the basis of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in 2029.

As per an estimate based on the population of Haryana in the new delimitation, the number of Assembly constituencies will be 126 and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies will be 14. The state currently has 10 Lok Sabha and a 90-member Assembly.

Khattar also raised the issues of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, appointment of members to the Bhakra Beas Management Board and the restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University. Khattar said the current Assembly building could hardly accommodate the full strength of 90 MLAs. “It is impossible to expand the building due to its heritage character,” he said. “Even after 56 years of Haryana’s formation, we haven’t got our full rights.”

Responding to Haryana, Punjab CM Mann tweeted: “I appeal to the Centre that on the pattern of Haryana, Punjab should also be given land in Chandigarh for a separate Assembly. Punjab should also get land for a separate HC.”He said the non-completion of the SYL canal, the surplus water of the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas go to Pakistan. The matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Punjab parties are up in arms against the Central move. SAD’s Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said: “It is clear that Punjab’s right over Chandigarh is being eroded.’’ Congress’ Sukhpal Singh Khaira said Mann should call an all-party meet to oppose the “illegal allocation of land to Haryana.”