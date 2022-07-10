STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Assembly Speaker seeks more security for MLAs over threats

Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta (Photo | Twitter)

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand has urged CM Manohar Lal Khattar to enhance the security of MLAs in the state, saying they are facing threats to their life. So far, three Congress lawmakers — Renu Bala, Subhash Gangoli and Surendra Pawar — and BJP MLA Sanjay Singh have received calls and messages threatening to kill them if they do not pay money.In a letter to Khattar written on Saturday, Gian Chand wrote that the leaders are feeling insecure and the family members are living in fear. He also requested the CM to set up a special force and order a high-level inquiry over the issue.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had also recently demanded proper security for MLAs. “The law and order situation has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government,” Hooda had said. “Today, no one is safe, neither a common man nor an MLA.”  

Recently, a case was registered on the complaint of Singh, a BJP MLA from Sohana in Gurugram, wherein he stated that he had received an extortion message on WhatApp from an associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang who demanded `5 lakh. The security of Bala, Gangoli and Pawar was also enhanced after they got threats. In February, Congress MLA from Adampur in Hisar, Kuldeep Bishnoi, got extortion calls on his mobile from an unknown person who threatened the leader and his family and demanded a ransom of `2 crore.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Manohar Lal Khattar MLA Security BJP-JJP Opposition Extortion Message WhatApp Ransom Kuldeep Bishnoi
