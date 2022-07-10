Madhya Pradesh's Dewas police: Messiah for missing minors

Anuraag Singh By

MADHYA PRADESH: In May 2014, three minor girls belonging to two families were reportedly abducted from outside their houses in Mundladangi village of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. Despite months of searching, the police could not make any headway.More than seven years later, the Dewas police rescued the three girls from flesh trade in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The same year in 2021, a special team of the district police had saved a student of a premier school from being pushed into sex trade in Nepal.

The teenage girl, who lived in Dewas city’s industrial area was lured into a love trap over social media by a youngster operating from Ludhiana (Punjab). She was brainwashed to leave her home state and landed up in east UP’s Gorakhpur. Before she could be trafficked into sex trade in Nepal, the Dewas police team, tracking her movements through electronic surveillance traced her and also busted the alleged girl trafficking racket with the arrest of two men.

These cases are among hundreds of success stories of the district police tracking the missing children, mostly girls. Their meticulous planning has given the entire exercise a new name: ‘Dewas Model.’

The tracking procedure involves a combination of electronic surveillance and an authentic information network on the ground. It has helped in tracking nearly 100% cases of missing minors in 2020-21. In figures, it means tracking and rescuing of 203 minors who went missing from various parts of the west MP district in 2020. In 2021, 264 out of 267 minors missing from the district were recovered.

The success doesn’t end there: 64 missing girls in abduction cases between 2014 and 2019 were tracked and rescued in 2020, while 41 other girls who too went missing during the same six years span, were rescued successfully in 2021. This takes the success rate of the Dewas police’s model of tracking children to 132% in 2020 and 114% in 2021.

More than 70% abducted minors have been tracked and rescued from adjoining states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Maximum 55% tracing and rescue has happened in Gujarat, where the girls from poor families, have either been lured in the name of jobs or have been married there after being taken there on the pretext of some other promise.

Some of the missing and kidnapped minor girls tracked and rescued by Dewas police from various states. (Photo | EPS)

According to Dewas district police superintendent Shiv Dayal Singh, who assumed the charge of district police chief in June 2020, the track-and-rescue of children varied between 50% and 60% before 2020. “We focused on the minors, starting with detailed analyses of cases of kidnapping in the previous five years to locate the hotspots from where these children were abducted,” he said.

“A more focussed and organised system of probing the old and new cases was developed, with the cyber cell in the pivotal role. Bounties were declared on unidentified accused in old as well as new cases followed by constitution of dedicated teams,” said Singh.The police identified top kidnapping destinations — Surat, Ahmadabad, Rajkot and Morbi (Gujarat), Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gorakhpur (UP) and New Delhi.

“A comprehensive data base of reliable local informants was developed in all these kidnapping destinations and all of them linked to WhatsApp groups, which also has cops. A dependable network of informants. This helped in swift tracing and rescue of kidnapped minors,” said the SP Dewas.

“Tracing the kidnapped girls and reuniting them with their parents is like winning an award,” says inspector Amit Jadaun, head of the team that traced the three little girls from sex rackets in Rajasthan and Maharashtra in 2021. All three have been rehabilitated and enrolled in schools.

Great record in tracking

Tracking procedure involves a combina-tion of e-surveillance and an authentic information network on the ground. It has helped in tracking nearly 100% cases of missing minors in 2020-21. In 2021, 264 of 267 minors missing from Dewas district were recovered.