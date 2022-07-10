Maoist camp busted after exchange of fire in Odisha's Nuapada  

Express News Service By

NUAPADA: During a joint combing operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) busted a Maoist camp in Nuapada district near Chhattisgarh border in Patdhara reserve forest under Boden police limits, on Friday.

Briefing media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nuapada, Pratyush Diwakar on Saturday informed that after receiving information about a large number of ultras in the dense forests near the State border planning anti-security forces strategies and subversive activities, a joint combing operation was launched in the Patdhara Reserve forest on Wednesday.

On Friday, while a team of SOG was conducting the search operation, around 60-80 armed hidden red rebels started firing indiscriminately. The group was led by Maoist leaders Sangram Reddy, Kartik, Debju, Jayram, Anju, Sangita, Parvati, Soni and others. The security forces also retaliated and an exchange of fire took place. However, the Maoists managed to flee.

The team seized one air gun besides batteries, walkie-talkies, several electrical tools, Maoist literature, birth control articles, medicines and daily use items from the spot. Diwakar informed, “Around 284 rounds were fired besides 20 shots of UBGL launched from our side. The exchange of fire continued for around an hour. None of our personnel was injured but we are verifying the casualties and injuries on the Maoist side.”

The seizure of contraceptive items and medicines also indicates that there were a good number of women members in the camp. Further combing operation in the area is underway, he added. The Commandant of the 216 CRPF battalion in Nuapada, Rajesh Vatsa was also present during the briefing. Recently on June 21, Maoists in the same area attacked a team of CRPF jawans. Unfortunately, three jawans including two ASI and a constable were martyred in the ambush. Following the incident, the operations were intensified in the region.

