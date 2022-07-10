STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Maoist camp busted after exchange of fire in Odisha's Nuapada  

On Friday, while a team of SOG was conducting the search operation, around 60-80 armed hidden red rebels started firing indiscriminately.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The team seized one air gun besides batteries, walkie-talkies, several electrical tools, Maoist literature, birth control articles, medicines and daily use items from the spot. (Photo | Express)

The team seized one air gun besides batteries, walkie-talkies, several electrical tools, Maoist literature, birth control articles, medicines and daily use items from the spot. (Photo | Express)

NUAPADA: During a joint combing operation, the Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) busted a Maoist camp in Nuapada district near Chhattisgarh border in Patdhara reserve forest under Boden police limits, on Friday. 

Briefing media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nuapada, Pratyush Diwakar on Saturday informed that after receiving information about a large number of ultras in the dense forests near the State border planning anti-security forces strategies and subversive activities,  a joint combing operation was launched in the Patdhara Reserve forest on Wednesday.

On Friday, while a team of SOG was conducting the search operation, around 60-80 armed hidden red rebels started firing indiscriminately. The group was led by Maoist leaders Sangram Reddy, Kartik, Debju, Jayram, Anju, Sangita, Parvati, Soni and others. The security forces also retaliated and an exchange of fire took place. However, the Maoists managed to flee.

The team seized one air gun besides batteries, walkie-talkies, several electrical tools, Maoist literature, birth control articles, medicines and daily use items from the spot. Diwakar informed,  “Around 284 rounds were fired besides 20 shots of UBGL launched from our side. The exchange of fire continued for around an hour. None of our personnel was injured but we are verifying the casualties and injuries on the Maoist side.”

The seizure of contraceptive items and medicines also indicates that there were a good number of women members in the camp. Further combing operation in the area is underway, he added. The Commandant of the 216 CRPF battalion in Nuapada, Rajesh Vatsa was also present during the briefing. Recently on June 21, Maoists in the same area attacked a team of CRPF jawans. Unfortunately, three jawans including two ASI and a constable were martyred in the ambush. Following the incident, the operations were intensified in the region.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SOG CRPF DVF Nuapada Maoist
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp