One snatcher killed, three arrested after brief gunfight with police in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three criminals were arrested while one died after Delhi Police retailed in their self-safety during a night search in Yamuna Khadar in the capital on Friday. The deceased criminal was identified as 23-year-old Aakash aka Thalu, while three other apprehended criminals were identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil. One pistol, three empty cartridges and eight mobiles have been recovered from the scene of the crime.

Officers of the New Usmanpur police station

pose with the arrested trio and the arms

seized, on Saturday | Express

A case under multiple section of the Arms Act has been registered in this matter and a probe has been initiated. The police went for their search when on Friday night, the patrolling team noticed an injured person, who later was identified as Tushar informing the police that some five persons had attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. Looking at his injury he was immediately sent to a hospital.

Following this information, the police went to the Yamuna Khadar area for a search operation, during which they noticed some eight persons there. When police officials asked them to come out, they begin firing on the Police team.

Police again warned them to surrender but they did not acknowledge their request and again fired upon the police team. Looking at the situation, sub-Inspector Nitin retaliated in his self-defence as well for the safety of team members resultantly bullet-hit Aakash and he fell down while taking advantage of the dark other miscreants ran away.

Aakash has been found involved in seven criminal cases of robbery etc. He was released on bail on 6 June in a case of police station New Usmanpur. Police also underlined that Aakash is a bad character in the Usmanpur area.