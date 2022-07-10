STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Portal, anthem planned for Har Ghar Tiranga program this Independence Day

The programme is being carried out by the Ministry of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) — commemoration and celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Published: 10th July 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

CHENNAI: Setting up of a dedicated portal, an anthem, tie-ups with e-commerce outlets to meet the possible rise in demand for the flag, and monitoring with drone cameras are planned to ensure the success of the Centre’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour on each house) programme this Independence Day.

The state governments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been asked to work with self-help groups, making Indian national flags, to make sure that sufficient stock is available. The PSUs and corporates will be requested to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the production and availability of the Indian tricolour.

The programme is being carried out by the Ministry of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) — commemoration and celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. The union ministry for culture G Kishan Reddy has already stated that the Government doesn’t intend to distribute free flags but would encourage citizens to purchase. The ministry in association with the statement governments will develop a mechanism to track the production and sale of the flag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga Independence Day PSUs CSR Indian Tricolor Flag Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 years of India’s independence
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp