Portal, anthem planned for Har Ghar Tiranga program this Independence Day

CHENNAI: Setting up of a dedicated portal, an anthem, tie-ups with e-commerce outlets to meet the possible rise in demand for the flag, and monitoring with drone cameras are planned to ensure the success of the Centre’s ambitious ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (Tricolour on each house) programme this Independence Day.

The state governments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been asked to work with self-help groups, making Indian national flags, to make sure that sufficient stock is available. The PSUs and corporates will be requested to use corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the production and availability of the Indian tricolour.

The programme is being carried out by the Ministry of Culture under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) — commemoration and celebration of 75 years of India’s independence. The union ministry for culture G Kishan Reddy has already stated that the Government doesn’t intend to distribute free flags but would encourage citizens to purchase. The ministry in association with the statement governments will develop a mechanism to track the production and sale of the flag.