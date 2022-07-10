Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

New policy to help boost EV adoption

The New Chhattisgarh Electric Vehicle (EV) policy 2022 comes with tempting benefits to automobile buyers as well as manufacturers. The policy equally focuses on turning the state into an EV maker hub, opening up employment opportunities and safeguarding the environment. The government has set a target of five years to have a minimum of 15 per cent of new registrations with rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles—individual use or commercial purpose as EVs till 2027. There will be exemptions given to the manufacturers, as well as 100 per cent SGST and reimbursement of registration fees for buyers.

Poll-bound state gets paddy purchase target

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase its paddy procurement to 110 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during the upcoming Kharif season. The Assembly poll in Chhattisgarh is due next year. The last season saw 97.98 LMT procured under the minimum support price.

The cabinet sub-committee appreciated officials for smooth paddy procurement. Farmers are allowed to use old gunny bags to sell their produce. The state government which is providing the highest MSP at `2,500 per quintal in India has decided to increase the rate by adding the input subsidy. “Now the state will pay `2,640 per quintal in the next Kharif season,” CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

‘Nari Tu Abla Nahi’ nationally recognised

A play titled Nari Tu Abla Nahi, written by a school teacher has secured her the best artist award in the music and drama category in the All India Civil Services Music and Dance competition by the Union Youth Affairs ministry. Shashi Tiwari, hailing from Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh, won recognition for her drama that reflects the state of a woman in a middle-class family which is disintegrated owing to liquor or drug addiction.