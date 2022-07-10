Shinde, Fadnavis meet PM, BJP brass; discuss Cabinet with Nadda

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Cabinet formation and an understanding on power-sharing in Maharashtra likely figured in a meeting that BJP chief JP Nadda had with CM Eknath Shinde and his BJP deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. Shinde and Fadnavis also called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This was Shinde’s first visit to Delhi after his camp brought down the MVA government in the state.

Sources said the meeting hosted at Nadda’s residence continued for almost an hour. On Friday, Shinde and Fadnavis met Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting lasted four hours, sources said. Though no official details of discussions were available, sources said the Shinde-led Shiv Sena was demanding the home department while the BJP wanted the urban development ministry.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis credited his party for making him the CM, the post he had earlier held, and as number two, currently, “as per the need of the party.”“I have been abiding by the decision of the party and will continue. Shinde is our leader and we will work under him under our alliance for the welfare of Maharashtra,” he said.

He said the new government would complete its tenure, paving the way for a grand win in the next Assembly polls. Shinde said the alliance has the support of 164 MLAs against 99 of the Opposition.