Sisodia raises issue of pollution of Yamuna river in zonal council meet

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised the issue of pollution, water scarcity and industrial and chemical effluent discharge from Haryana in the Yamuna in the 30th Northern Zonal Council meeting held in Jaipur on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena also attended the meeting along with the other officials.

Saxena in his opening speech also raised the issue of polluted water being released by Haryana. He said that the drains with polluted water from Haryana get discharged into Najafgarh drain and pollute the river. Emphasizing this issue, Sisodia said that at present 5,000 cusecs of water containing industrial and chemical effluents are discharged by Haryana into Najafgarh drain.

Almost the same amount of water is discharged in Najafgarh drain from other drains of Delhi and in total about 10,000 cusecs of polluted water is getting discharged in Najafgarh drain.

Recently, the deaths of fish in Najafgarh drain were reported because of the untreated polluted water from industries of Haryana that is being discharged. Sisodia however said that the government has started cleaning and maintaining of Najafgarh drain on a war footing.

“All the polluted water that is discharged in the drain will be treated at the sewage treatment plant first. But until Haryana will not stop discharging the chemicals from its industries in the Najafgarh drain, complete cleaning of the drain is not possible,” he added.

He supported the proposal of L-G of constructing a new similar drain where water coming from the drains of Haryana or any other state could be treated before being discharged into the Yamuna. Commenting on the demand, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We understand the requirement of water in Delhi, but it is not possible to decide the same at this time.”