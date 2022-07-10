STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Teen’s body fished out of Yamuna river in North Delhi’s Burari

The bodies of the other three were recovered on Friday in a search and rescue operation by the police. Sameer was a part of the group of four boys, who had come to Delhi to bathe in the Yamuna.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The body of the fourth youth, who was reported missing on Thursday evening was found at Yamuna river in North Delhi’s Burari, after a 48-hour long search operation by the police. The boy was identified as Sameer, 17, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said. Sameer was a part of the group of four boys, who had come to Delhi to bathe in Yamuna on Thursday.

He, and his three friends, Wasim (15) Kamal (17) and Iliyas (20) were allegedly drowned when the water level rose in the river. The bodies of the other three were recovered on Friday in a search and rescue operation by the police.

“We recovered the body of the fourth missing person, Sameer, during the search and rescue operation. It is being sent for post-mortem. The other legal proceedings are underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Kamal’s brother Sagar earlier said that he received information about the incident around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Yamuna rive Missing body found drowned
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp