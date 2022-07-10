Teen’s body fished out of Yamuna river in North Delhi’s Burari

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The body of the fourth youth, who was reported missing on Thursday evening was found at Yamuna river in North Delhi’s Burari, after a 48-hour long search operation by the police. The boy was identified as Sameer, 17, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said. Sameer was a part of the group of four boys, who had come to Delhi to bathe in Yamuna on Thursday.

He, and his three friends, Wasim (15) Kamal (17) and Iliyas (20) were allegedly drowned when the water level rose in the river. The bodies of the other three were recovered on Friday in a search and rescue operation by the police.

“We recovered the body of the fourth missing person, Sameer, during the search and rescue operation. It is being sent for post-mortem. The other legal proceedings are underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Kamal’s brother Sagar earlier said that he received information about the incident around 6.30 pm on Thursday.