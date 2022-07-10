Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to resume Divya Darshanam after summer vacation rush

Express News Service By

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will resume Divya Darshanam, stopped after the Covid-19 spread, for pilgrims arriving on foot after the summer vacation rush, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said on Saturday. All Vahana Sevas along Four Mada Streets, too, would resume after a two-year break during the annual Brahmotsavams.

Tirumala has been witnessing an unprecedented summer rush since April this year, as many devotees from within the country and abroad were unable to visit the hill shrine during the past two peak Covid years. “Even during weekends, it takes nearly two to three days for the pilgrims to have the darshan,” the EO pointed out.

‘More bio-degradable cover counters to come up at Laddu Complex’

Dharma Reddy explained that once the summer vacation rush reduces, the TTD will resume Divya Darshan after making some arrangements. He revealed the plan to resume Divya Darshanan while attending the monthly ‘Dial Your EO’. He was responding to a caller from Kakinada.

Meanwhile, several devotees welcomed TTD’s decision to make Tirumala a plastic-free zone.’ They demanded the stringent implementation of the decision to protect the green environs of the hill town. Dharma Reddy said the TTD was committed to make Tirumala pollution free. He also said a few more counters to sell bio-degradable laddu covers would be set up to avoid congestion at the Laddu Complex. The image or photo of Sri Venkateswara Swamy would be kept at all cottages in Tirumala. The pilgrim line would be streamlined during Suprabhata Seva. He also said the TTD would soon release a new, more pilgrim-friendly version of its mobile app.

Brahmotsavams from September 27

Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 27 to October 5. Dwajarohana would be held between 5.45 pm and 6.15 pm in Meena Lagnam on September 27 and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would present official pattu vastrams on the same day, on behalf of the State government.The prominent days of the Brahmotsavams includes Garuda Vahana on October 1, Swarna Ratham on October 2, Rathotsavam on October 4 and Chakra Snanam on October 5. Dharma Reddy said the TTD would hold the annual budget festival, Anivara Asthanam, on July 17.

The EO further informed that the `Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana’ by folk artistes from different parts of south India, would resume from August 1 at the Akhanda Bhajana Mandiram. The programme, too, has been cancelled due to the pandemic. He said landscapes and greenery would be developed at Sri Vakulamata Temple near Patakalva, which was opened for darshan from June 23.

June Details

23.23 L devotees availed darshan `123.74 crore Hundi collections

95.34 lakhs laddus sold

50.61 L devotees served Annaprasadams

11.61 lakh devotees offered hair in Kalyanankattas