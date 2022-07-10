STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-day BJP meet to boost image in Karnataka

BJP sources said as per an internal survey, the current atmosphere in the state is not conducive to the party.

Published: 10th July 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: To chalk out its game plan for the Assembly polls in Karnataka next year, the BJP state unit will kickstart a two-day brainstorming session -- Mission Dakshin -- near Nandi Hills on the outskirts of Bengaluru on July 14. Last week, BJP held its National Executive in Hyderaba.

BJP national president JP Nadda, General Secretary BL Santhosh, Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, several Union ministers, members of the Karnataka Core Committee, ministers and others will take part in the summit.

BJP sources said as per an internal survey, the current atmosphere in the state is not conducive to the party. “Many issues in the past few months, like the hijab and textbook controversies, and the PSI recruitment scam among others, have dented the image of the government. On the other hand, state Congress leaders have been cornering the state government,” a source said.

