Cellmate! Daler Mehndi shares barrack with Sidhu

Mehndi, who is serving a sentence of two years in a 2003 human trafficking case, shares barrack number 10 with Sidhu and four others.

CHANDIGARH: What’s common between a popular singer and a cricketer-turned-politician in Punjab? The latest VVIP to be lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, Daler Mehndi, is sharing the cell with Navjot Singh Sidhu.The Patiala jail these days is home to a host of high-profile inmates, Sidhu and Mehndi being two of them. Among them is former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia and Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted of assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh. There are around 2,400 prisoners in the more than 100-year-old prison.

Mehndi, who is serving a sentence of two years in a 2003 human trafficking case, shares barrack number 10 with Sidhu and four others. The 12x20 feet barrack has only one fan.Sidhu, who is serving a one-year rigorous imprisonment after being convicted in a road rage case, has been given clerical work in the jail. His work includes preparing briefs on lengthy judgments and compiling records. He works inside the barrack. Jail officials have cited security concerns for his restricted movement. Sidhu recently complained that his prison canteen card was misused by fellow inmates, which led to shifting of the other inmates.

Majithia is an undertrial prisoner in a drugs case. He is lodged in barrack number 11, next to Sidhu’s. The cell is known as Jora Chakia, which measures 10x8 feet. Majithia is the lone inmate in the cell.Sidhu was also given a wooden cot after he complained of acute knee pain after sleeping on the floor. He has been asked by doctors to reduce weight.

Rajoana is in a high-security zone as he facing death sentence. Sources claim Majithia and Rajowana used to meet up in jail earlier, but has now been stopped by jail officials.Another high-profile inmate lodged in the jail is Jagdish Bhola, wrestler-turned-cop and ‘kingpin’ of  `6,000-crore synthetic drug case. IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a corruption case, is also lodged in the same jail.

PROVIDED BED ON DOC’S ADVICE
Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, had complained of knee pain, said sources on Saturday. An orthopedic surgeon examined the cricketer-turned-politician inside the jail and advised him to reduce weight, they said. He has also been advised to sleep on the bed and not on the floor. The jail administration has provided a hard board bed to Sidhu.

