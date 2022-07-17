Home The Sunday Standard

Rainwater seeps in, waterlogs Safdarjung hospital in Delhi

Not only this, portions of a ceiling crumbled and fell on resident doctors who were passing by.

Sanitation staffers wiping off rainwater which made its way into a corridor of the Central government-run Safdarjung hospital in the capital on Saturday | Express

NEW DELHI: Amid the rain in the capital, a severe water logging issue was witnessed in the Central government-run Safdarjung hospital where patients and doctors had to walk through the rain water which had seeped in the hospital campus. Not only this, portions of a ceiling crumbled and fell on resident doctors who were passing by.

For two hours the water seeped in the corridors of patients’ wards and halted them from moving from one place to another. Post the flooding, the sanitation staff wiped away the water. Doctors have complained that this is the scene every year when the monsoon begins.The flooding happens around the Out Patient Department of Central Institute of Orthopaedics (CIO), Gynaecology Receiving Room and doctors hostel every year.

“This can be hazardous for both patients and doctors and all kinds of diseases can breed through the water seeping in the building,” said a junior doctor working with the hospital.Not only this, the building construction has also started to collapse gradually with every rainy season, particularly the building which houses doctors. According to doctors, portions of the building crumble every rainy season and have often fallen on doctors and patients as well.

The doctors also complained that the hostel walls also get electric current in them putting their lives at risk.“Time and again we have submitted our concerns for the renovation of the doctors hostel and have issued multiple reminders but we have been told that the hospital does not have the required budget for it,” said a resident doctor working with the hospital.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 19.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Saturday. Rainfall that began around noon reduced in intensity in the evening. The Ridge weather station recorded a higher amount at 25.3 mm on Saturday, while Lodhi Road recorded 18.4 mm, and Gurgaon recorded 18 mm. Rainfall between 7.6 mm and 35.5 mm is considered ‘moderate’.

