Traitors on job, but none can destroy AIADMK: EPS

Express News Service By

KALLAKURICHI: Traitors are trying to destroy the AIADMK, but nobody can destroy the party, said Edappadi K Palaniswami at Ulundurpet. “O Paneerselvam’s dreams of destroying the party won’t come true. No one should trust him and waste the time following him,” he added. Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was welcomed by party functionaries and cadres at Ulundurpet on Friday.

Speaking to them, Palaniswami said, “I’m happy to meet you after I was elected as general secretary. Some traitors are trying to destroy the AIADMK built by Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Pur at chi Thalaivi(Jayalalithaa).” He added that, MK Stalin is trying to freeze AIADMK with the support of traitors, and we will teach a lesson to the traitors.

According to Palaniswami, they sealed the AIADMK office, which we consider a temple, and this kindled the anger of all AIADMK cadres, and police are supporting the traitors. “Everyone should work hard for the victory of AIADMK,” he signed off. The former chief minister was welcomed at Tindivanam by former minister CV Shanmugam, and party functionaries.

KALLAKURICHI: Traitors are trying to destroy the AIADMK, but nobody can destroy the party, said Edappadi K Palaniswami at Ulundurpet. “O Paneerselvam’s dreams of destroying the party won’t come true. No one should trust him and waste the time following him,” he added. Former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was welcomed by party functionaries and cadres at Ulundurpet on Friday. Speaking to them, Palaniswami said, “I’m happy to meet you after I was elected as general secretary. Some traitors are trying to destroy the AIADMK built by Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Pur at chi Thalaivi(Jayalalithaa).” He added that, MK Stalin is trying to freeze AIADMK with the support of traitors, and we will teach a lesson to the traitors. According to Palaniswami, they sealed the AIADMK office, which we consider a temple, and this kindled the anger of all AIADMK cadres, and police are supporting the traitors. “Everyone should work hard for the victory of AIADMK,” he signed off. The former chief minister was welcomed at Tindivanam by former minister CV Shanmugam, and party functionaries.