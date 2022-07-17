Home The Sunday Standard

Vote counting: Kamal Nath to fly to areas facing ‘irregularities’

On Friday, Nath had deputed leaders such as Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Vivek Tankha in Jabalpur, Dr Govind Singh in Gwalior, and Suresh Pachouri in Indore to monitor.

Kamal Nath. (File Photo| PTI)

BHOPAL:  A day after deputing senior leaders to be in 16 cities of Madhya Pradesh to keep a tab on the vote counting for urban local polls, state Congress president Kamal Nath has decided to fly by helicopter to any place reporting complaints of irregularity in the process. While Nath will monitor the counting in a control room in Bhopal, he will fly with legal experts if complaints of irregularities arise.

“Each of the party’s mayoral candidates has been provided with advocates to counter unfair practices, as we suspect that BJP, which is the losing, will try to manipulate the counting process,” state party media head KK Mishra said on Saturday.

On Friday, Nath had deputed leaders such as Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Vivek Tankha in Jabalpur, Dr Govind Singh in Gwalior, and Suresh Pachouri in Indore to monitor. Taking a dig at Nath, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi tweeted, “Uncle (Kamal Nath) has found an opportunity to do leisure travel by air on the day of counting. You (Nath) should try to be on the ground at least sometime, although the poll results will surely bringyou down to the ground.” 

