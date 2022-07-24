Delhi Congress, BJP demand Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the AAP office here, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22. Several Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the DDU Marg office of the AAP, holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the AAP office here, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22. Several Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the DDU Marg office of the AAP, holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The Congress accused the ruling Aam Aadi Party (AAP) of being “knee-deep in corruption”. “Instead of extending a helping hand to enable people and businesses to recover from the losses incurred during the Covid-19, the government liberalised the liquor policy in violation of rules and regulations to make thousands of crores in corruption,” Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said. He claimed that the Delhi Congress ‘exposed the corrupt deals’ in the revised liquor policy and that the new policy has driven the young of the capital towards ‘liquor addiction’. The Delhi BJP also protested against the same. During the protest, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in “massive” corruption to benefit liquor companies. “In the excise policy of the government, the liquor licensees were earlier provided 2.5% commission that was raised to 12.5% for direct benefit of 10% to liquor mafia,” Gupta said. He said by allowing liquor shops in residential areas, schools and religious places, the government violated all moral norms and rules.