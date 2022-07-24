Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena lays foundation of new park at ITO

The L-G gave instructions to create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and ensure ample parking space for visitors.

Published: 24th July 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo |PTI)

DELHI: To mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav park which will have 10 thematic installations made out of scrap. The park is being built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at a cost of 16.5 crores and will be spread over 4.5 acres at Shaheedi Park, ITO, officials said.

The L-G gave instructions to create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and ensure ample parking space for visitors. He also instructed that the park should be completed by December 2022 for dedication to the people of Delhi on Republic Day next year.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. The park will be located beside Firoz Shah Kotla, a historic site on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the capital’s city's own ‘Fleet Street’, the MCD said.  The park will come up as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures and sculptures symbolising notable time spans in India’s history, as also various cultures and heroes, the civic body said.

