Delhi-NCR districts reach 54 per cent set target of plantation
Delhi has planted 8,38,416 trees against the plantation target of 35,06,900. NCR districts in UP have planted 1,52,36,379 saplings against the target of 1,87,39,565.
Published: 24th July 2022 10:06 AM | Last Updated: 24th July 2022 10:06 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR said that the districts in the region have reached 54% of the plantation target by July According to the air quality panel, the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as Delhi, have planted 01,81,90,447 trees against a plantation target of 3,34,56,541, which is 54% higher than the given target (figs till July 20).
The plan for the year 2022-23, mandates enhanced plantation targets as compared to the previous year and the State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, U.P. and Delhi have set increased plantation targets for the year 2022-23. “Delhi has planted 8,38,416 trees against the plantation target of 35,06,900. NCR districts in UP have planted 1,52,36,379 saplings against the target of 1,87,39,565; Haryana has done 17,06,152 plantations as against the target of 1,01,56,447; and two NCR districts of Rajasthan have done 4,09,500 plantations as against the target of 10,53,629,” the panel said in a statement.