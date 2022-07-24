Delhi-NCR districts reach 54 per cent set target of plantation

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR said that the districts in the region have reached 54% of the plantation target by July According to the air quality panel, the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as Delhi, have planted 01,81,90,447 trees against a plantation target of 3,34,56,541, which is 54% higher than the given target (figs till July 20).

The plan for the year 2022-23, mandates enhanced plantation targets as compared to the previous year and the State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, U.P. and Delhi have set increased plantation targets for the year 2022-23. “Delhi has planted 8,38,416 trees against the plantation target of 35,06,900. NCR districts in UP have planted 1,52,36,379 saplings against the target of 1,87,39,565; Haryana has done 17,06,152 plantations as against the target of 1,01,56,447; and two NCR districts of Rajasthan have done 4,09,500 plantations as against the target of 10,53,629,” the panel said in a statement.

