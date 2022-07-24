Home The Sunday Standard

Home Minister Amit Shah reminds Gujarat about Congress rule during poll rally 

In a record, clearing work by banks remained closed for 212 days in Ahmedabad and attacks on ‘rath yatras’ were a routine.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to a mid-day meal kitchen in Gandhinagar district on Saturday | PTI

AHMEDABAD: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought to remind voters in poll-bound Gujarat about how the law and order situation in the state worsened during the Congress rule.“Ahmedabad city saw a curfew for 200 days during the Congress rule.

In a record, clearing work by banks remained closed for 212 days in Ahmedabad and attacks on ‘rath yatras’ was a routine. The situation changed after the BJP came to power. No one dares to create a riot-like situation now,” Shah said. He was speaking at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar at the launch of the ‘e-FIR’ service and a CCTV-based control room for police.

Shah also inaugurated a state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management and the body-worn cameras for police personnel projects.“A long time back, I saw a board pasted near Porbandar. It said ‘Porbandar begins, law and order ends.’ The entire coastal area was teeming with smugglers, and enemy intrusion in the border district of Kutch was frequent. After Modi became the CM, the channel of smuggling closed in Gujarat,” he said.

“The Law and order situation has improved in 20 years, which is a prerequisite for development,” Shah said. Shah’s remarks came in the wake of a response of the Special Investigation Team in the Supreme Court order which alleged a conspiracy to defame the state government in the 2002 riots.

