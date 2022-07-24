NDA govt ‘clueless’ about economy, post-Covid scenario messy: Robert Vadra

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra alleges that the NDA government is “clueless” about the economy. “Pick any macro-economic indicator and look at the trend from 2014, you’ll have your answer. The economy was in a mess pre-Covid. Post-Covid, too, one thing that has remained consistent is the government’s cluelessness about the economy.

The confusion and inept handling has led to the GDP growth slowing down and the rupee touching 80 against the dollar,” he said. “An economy that grew at close to 8% between 2004 and 2014 is now crawling. A confused GST structure, which is coupled with crippled policies, are just marketing gimmicks that don’t pave the way for a strong growth,” he added. On the ED questioning Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on the National Herald case, Vadra said, “The current government uses tools like the ED to curb voices against its policies. It is not only me.

Name any prominent voice in this country that the ED has not targeted.” When asked about allegations of irregularities against him, Vadra said central agencies are at the government’s mercy. “Let them do it. I am firm on my mission and when I am honest to myself, I do not place a lot of importance on this witch-hunt. One day, the truth will be out in the open.” He said he has been a “great admirer” of Priyanka Gandhi — the mother, the wife, the daughter and the leader.

“She has made her mark in the hearts of millions of Indians through her efforts. In our family, it has never been about aiming for a post,” Vadra said. Slamming the Centre on the Agnipath scheme, he said, “No government can be so apathetic to the people. Millions of youth train for hours every day to get into armed forces. You can’t simply wake up one day and ask them to let go of their dreams.” He said the Congress would leave no stone unturned to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We are fighting the BJP agenda out on the streets and in Parliament. Our efforts will intensify in the coming months.”

