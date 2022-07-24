Visually impaired Kashmiri brothers master art of stitching trendy quilts and mattresses

Fayaz Wani By

JAMMU & KASHMIR: Two brothers, both visually impaired by birth, have amazed the world outside by mastering stitching. They make trendy quilts, cushions, and mattresses, earning honourably for their families. Ghulam Nabi Teli (48) and his brother Muhammad Hussian (42) live near the NIT campus in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar. They recall that their parents took them to several eye specialists within the Valley. “However, all their efforts proved futile as doctors could not help us to see the world,” said Muhammad Hussain Teli.

After doctors gave up, their father, Mohammad Sadiq Teli, stepped in. He was into manufacturing quilts, cushions and mattresses. He worked hard to train his two sons in stitching work. Both brothers also received training at the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped at Dehradun, where they learnt Braille and other skills. “We can also make file covers, envelopes, paper and parcel bags,” says Ghulam Nabi Teli.

Unlike others of the tribe, the brothers don’t use sticks and don’t wear dark glasses. “It’s the light of our soul that guides us in the art of stitching,” says Hussain. The brothers say they can prepare a simple quilt within a day and a trendy one in a couple of days. Both are married and live separately in a modest house along with their families. The elder brother has three children (two daughters and one son) while the younger brother has no children.

The Teli brothers have converted the third floor of their modest house into a small workplace of stitch work. They receive sizeable orders from local quilt dealers. Local customers too approach them directly.

They are happy living an honourable life through their hard work like any ordinary person. “Our parents taught us not to beg and instead earn through some work,” says Hussain.

Both use mobile phones to remain in touch with the local quilt dealers, customers and relatives. “I have a phone that speaks out about everything. So, I don’t need anyone’s help to read out numbers for me. The technology is proving helpful,” says Hussain.

They say the government should come forward to help them by providing them interest-free loans and facilitating them in setting up a unit where they can train other visually impaired persons in stitch work.

“If provided with the right infrastructure, we can help others like us so that they can live independent lives without depending on others,” says Hussain.

JAMMU & KASHMIR: Two brothers, both visually impaired by birth, have amazed the world outside by mastering stitching. They make trendy quilts, cushions, and mattresses, earning honourably for their families. Ghulam Nabi Teli (48) and his brother Muhammad Hussian (42) live near the NIT campus in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar. They recall that their parents took them to several eye specialists within the Valley. “However, all their efforts proved futile as doctors could not help us to see the world,” said Muhammad Hussain Teli. After doctors gave up, their father, Mohammad Sadiq Teli, stepped in. He was into manufacturing quilts, cushions and mattresses. He worked hard to train his two sons in stitching work. Both brothers also received training at the National Institute for the Visually Handicapped at Dehradun, where they learnt Braille and other skills. “We can also make file covers, envelopes, paper and parcel bags,” says Ghulam Nabi Teli. Unlike others of the tribe, the brothers don’t use sticks and don’t wear dark glasses. “It’s the light of our soul that guides us in the art of stitching,” says Hussain. The brothers say they can prepare a simple quilt within a day and a trendy one in a couple of days. Both are married and live separately in a modest house along with their families. The elder brother has three children (two daughters and one son) while the younger brother has no children. The Teli brothers have converted the third floor of their modest house into a small workplace of stitch work. They receive sizeable orders from local quilt dealers. Local customers too approach them directly. They are happy living an honourable life through their hard work like any ordinary person. “Our parents taught us not to beg and instead earn through some work,” says Hussain. Both use mobile phones to remain in touch with the local quilt dealers, customers and relatives. “I have a phone that speaks out about everything. So, I don’t need anyone’s help to read out numbers for me. The technology is proving helpful,” says Hussain. They say the government should come forward to help them by providing them interest-free loans and facilitating them in setting up a unit where they can train other visually impaired persons in stitch work. “If provided with the right infrastructure, we can help others like us so that they can live independent lives without depending on others,” says Hussain.