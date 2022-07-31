Home The Sunday Standard

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata, KCR in race to lead Opposition front

Published: 31st July 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The presidential elections and the upcoming vice-presidential polls have brought to the fore the chinks in the Opposition ranks about the shape of a likely third front against the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

The two Opposition leaders — Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appear to be vying for the lead role in making efforts to unite the Opposition.

Though Banerjee is in constant touch with CMs of non-BJP ruled states, sources say that Trinamool Congress’s decision to not support the Opposition’s joint candidate Margaret Alva as V-P candidate hasn’t gone down well with many and it may mar its chances to lead the Opposition.

Thus, it seems to have tilted the balance in favour of KCR. He is emerging as the frontrunner in the leadership race.

He himself is not leaving any stone unturned and has been wooing like-minded parties from both southern states and states in the Hindi heartland.

KCR met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in the capital on Friday and both the leaders are believed to have discussed the formation of a non-BJP and non- Congress front.

In the past too, KCR reached out to the SP leader several times and has even extended support during the recently held Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. KCR’s rapport with Akhilesh Yadav is being interpreted as part of his plans to consolidate his position in the Hindi heartland and national politics.

TRS sources say that KCR’s good relations with other leaders will give him more political mileage.

Earlier this year, Rao met leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (DMK), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), and Sharad Pawar (NCP) Hemant Soren (JMM), and several others. Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit Delhi next week, is also expected to meet some of the opposition leaders.

