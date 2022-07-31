Baby skin woes no more

suparna trikha By

Are you a young professional who is busy balancing home, work and a newborn baby? Most first-time parents often have innumerable questions about their baby’s health and skin. From ‘how does one get rid of a nappy rash naturally?’ to ‘why is my baby’s skin looking dark or discoloured?’, the fears for new parents are many. There is also some hesitation about buying off-the-shelf baby products. Want answers to your questions? Read further for simple and natural home remedies that will help keep your baby’s skin healthy.

If your baby often suffers from red bottoms and nappy rash, I suggest you air those bottoms and better still, avoid diapers for a while. Massage your baby with warm, virgin coconut oil. Then, let them sunbathe for about 10 to 15 minutes in moderate conditions. Many young couples usually have nightmares about how their babies’ look. While we cannot recommend a facial regime as yet, their skin can be looked after if you use milk or organic products.

Massage your baby with almond or warm coconut oil every two to three weeks. You can also combine both these oils together, they tend to work wonders. Do not fret if your baby is extremely hairy at birth as this will soon disappear. However, you can make a paste by mixing almond oil and 2tsp whole-wheat flour. Rub this gently on their skin.

Cradle cap is common in newborn children. You do not have to worry about it. In fact, be very gentle with your baby’s head. Massage it with warm almond or coconut oil and leave this on overnight. Next day, you must shampoo and rub the scalp gently but finely. Most people worry that when the cradle cap comes off, your baby will start to lose hair. This is only natural and their hair growth is not affected at all. Once your child’s sleep timings are regulated, it is important for you to regulate your sleep pattern as well. Try getting sound sleep when your baby is asleep.

Massage your baby’s gums with honey.

I have noticed this quite often; after a bath, mothers usually think it is essential to apply powder on their baby. This is wrong as it only makes their body dry. Instead of powdering, apply baby oil on their body after a bath. This will help keep the skin soft and smooth. You can also dust pure sandal powder on their body if need be.

Baby nails are usually very soft and it is extremely dangerous to let them grow too long as the baby may scratch his/her own face. This can also be quite painful. Either peel the nails off or trim them with a baby nail clipper after the baby is fast asleep. Now that you are aware of these simple tips for your newborn, you can tackle parenthood with a smile.

