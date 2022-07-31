Concerned over functioning of Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD : Against the backdrop of a virtual washout during the ongoing monsoon session, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed concern over the way the Parliament functions “sometimes”.Naidu, who was speaking after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Hyderabad Public School at Ramanthapur here, advised the students to “love and live with nature” in view of the adverse impact of climate change being witnessed.

“So, my first advice before I say anything is love and live with nature,” he said.His second advice to students would be to maintain discipline and decorum, Naidu said.On the occasion, he voiced concern over the functioning of Parliament “sometimes”.“My second advice (to students) is to maintain discipline, decorum. I told the MPs. Because, you are all aware what is happening at times in Parliament. Parliament is functioning. But, how it functions sometimes, it’s a worrisome fact,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Since the monsoon session began, Parliament has seen a virtual washout over the opposition demands for a debate on GST on essential items, price rise and others.The opposition protests also saw suspension of several members from Rajya Sabha and also Lok Sabha.

Further in his speech, Naidu described the New Education Policy (NEP) as a right step in the right direction. The policy should be implemented by all, he said.“I am very happy that the new education policy, NEP, is a right step in right direction. It should be implemented by one and all in letter and spirit. Very useful. Because, unfortunately, our country was ruled and ruined by foreigners,” he said.

