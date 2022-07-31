Excise policy withdrawn as Kejriwal scared of CBI probe: Delhi BJP  

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday claimed the Kejriwal government scrapped its new excise policy as it was “scared” by the lieutenant governor’s recommendation for a CBI probe into its implementation. Union Minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked the AAP government to answer the questions and charges of corruption levelled by the BJP leaders since the implementation of the new excise policy.

“The Kejriwal government in Delhi is scared of the CBI probe that would expose its corruption and has hence taken back its new excise policy. The AAP should answer why the commission of licensees under the policy was increased from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent,” she said at a media briefing.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the AAP government’s decision to scrap its new policy was a victory of Delhiites and the BJP workers who were protesting against it. He alleged that the AAP spent the money, thus generated, in the Punjab Assembly elections. The Kejriwal government cannot absolve itself from answering questions over “corruption of crores of rupees” by simply withdrawing the policy, he said.

