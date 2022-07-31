Home The Sunday Standard

‘Humiliated’ by Punjab minister, Baba Farid university's Vice Chancellor quits

In his resignation letter to the CM, Dr Bahadur said he would like to be relieved from services as the atmosphere was not conducive for his work.

Published: 31st July 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University. (Photo | Twitter/ @RajaBrar_INC)

Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University. (Photo | Twitter/ @RajaBrar_INC)

CHANDIGARH: In a major embarrassment for the AAP government in Punjab, Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), quit his post a day after he was humiliated by state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Dr Bahadur, a noted spinal surgeon of the country, was “forced” by the minister to lie on a dirty hospital bed during an inspection. Expressing resentment against the “rude behaviour” of the minister and his secretary, the Director Principal of Amritsar Medical College and Medicinal Superintendent GND Hospital have also resigned.

CM Bhagwant Mann has asked the VC to reconsider his decision. In his resignation letter to the CM, Dr Bahadur said he would like to be relieved from services as the atmosphere was not conducive for his work. “Before being an administrator, I am a doctor first, and a doctor deserves respect,” he said. The latest episode follows months of face-offs between employees of various government departments and ruling party MLAs. The minister’s unusual behaviour was apparently in response to complaints that the hospital lacked hygiene.

In a video that went viral, Jouramajra is heard asking Dr Bahadur: “It’s all in your hands, but what is this?” One of the minister’s companions was seen lifting up the mattress and pointing to its poor condition. The episode has led to a spate of resignations. Amritsar Government Medical College Director Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan and its associated hospital Guru Nanak Dev Hospital medical superintendent Dr Kanwardeep Singh have quit their posts citing excessive workload. But, sources point that the resignations are a part of the resentment brewing in the state medical fraternity.

The Indian Medical Association and Indian Ortho Association condemned the minister’s behaviour, saying the medical fraternity has been insulted. The Punjab Civil Medical Service Association also criticized the treatment meted out to the VC. Opposition parties hit out at the AAP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab AAP Baba Farid Vice Chancellor Punjab medical college
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp