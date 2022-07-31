‘Humiliated’ by Punjab minister, Baba Farid university's Vice Chancellor quits

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In a major embarrassment for the AAP government in Punjab, Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), quit his post a day after he was humiliated by state Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Dr Bahadur, a noted spinal surgeon of the country, was “forced” by the minister to lie on a dirty hospital bed during an inspection. Expressing resentment against the “rude behaviour” of the minister and his secretary, the Director Principal of Amritsar Medical College and Medicinal Superintendent GND Hospital have also resigned.

CM Bhagwant Mann has asked the VC to reconsider his decision. In his resignation letter to the CM, Dr Bahadur said he would like to be relieved from services as the atmosphere was not conducive for his work. “Before being an administrator, I am a doctor first, and a doctor deserves respect,” he said. The latest episode follows months of face-offs between employees of various government departments and ruling party MLAs. The minister’s unusual behaviour was apparently in response to complaints that the hospital lacked hygiene.

In a video that went viral, Jouramajra is heard asking Dr Bahadur: “It’s all in your hands, but what is this?” One of the minister’s companions was seen lifting up the mattress and pointing to its poor condition. The episode has led to a spate of resignations. Amritsar Government Medical College Director Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan and its associated hospital Guru Nanak Dev Hospital medical superintendent Dr Kanwardeep Singh have quit their posts citing excessive workload. But, sources point that the resignations are a part of the resentment brewing in the state medical fraternity.

The Indian Medical Association and Indian Ortho Association condemned the minister’s behaviour, saying the medical fraternity has been insulted. The Punjab Civil Medical Service Association also criticized the treatment meted out to the VC. Opposition parties hit out at the AAP government.

