India turns to Israel for help in containing water crisis

NEW DELHI: The relations between India and Israel have been well established for the past three decades and the two nations have partnered in various projects, including defence, agriculture and technology. Now, India is seeking Israel’s support in water management (India Israel water partnership) in order to contain the water crisis that many parts of the country are reeling from. Nearly 6 per cent of the 1.38 billion people living in India don’t have access to safe water.

The outbreak of the pandemic has created an urgency to increase access to safe water. It becomes pertinent on behalf of India to look into conserving and managing water and Israel was the best country to partner with on this front. “Israel today recycles 90 per cent of its wastewater — which makes it the global leader when it comes to wastewater recycling.

By adopting a holistic approach to water consumption that encompasses good management, high-tech development and public education, Israel has transformed from a water-parched nation to a global leader in the field of water,’’ said a spokesperson from Israel. India has a lot to emulate from their model and it is for the same reason that Israel has been chosen as the official partner of India in the upcoming Water Expo, that India is hosting next week.

“It is our pleasure to partner with India and this will be a great platform for Israeli and Indian companies to form partnerships and explore future collaborations. Israeli companies will share their innovative water solutions, best practices and technologies,’’ says NaorGilon, ambassador of Israel to India. Four water experts from Israel will be visiting India to share their model for water management, policy regulations, water technologies, and R&D implementation under the India- Israel water partnership. It is learnt that around eight leading Israeli water companies will showcase their technical know-how.

